Lincoln company selling product to detect active shooter situations

The Electronic Contracting Company is looking to get more of its software into schools to protect against active shooter situations.

The software is designed to hear a shot and detect where and when the shot went off.

The company's vice president Matt Throne said,"This product is installed in common areas, such as cafeterias, entry ways and lobbies."

The way the system works is it'll sense a shot in a building and alert faculty and law enforcement to help with response times.

"The sensor activates in just under a second," Thorne said.

He also said buildings can have as many sensors it sees fit. The company will do a live simulation with the software at the Osceola public schools.

Lincoln Public Schools said it has not looked into this software yet.