Lincoln city pools open Wednesday

All Lincoln Parks and Recreation public pools will open at 1 p.m. today except Irvingdale Pool, which is scheduled to open Thursday, May 30. If air temperatures do not reach 70 degrees by 3 p.m., pools may close early.

If the Belmont or Eden pools close before 6 p.m., there will be no water fitness classes at those locations.

Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., will be open from 12:30 to 8 p.m. daily during the regular season. The slides are closed for repair until further notice. Staff found damage to the surfaces of both three-year old slides due to winter freezing and thawing. While the slides are closed, the daily admission fee for Star City Shores will be reduced to match the rate at Highlands and University Place Aquatic Centers. The concession stand at Star City Shores will also offer discounts for season pass holders while the slides are closed.

The Highlands Aquatic Center, 5511 N.W. 12th Street, and University Place Aquatic Center, 2000 N. 48th Street, will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The following neighborhood pools will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily:

Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th Street

Ballard, 3901 N. 66th Street

Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets

Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek

Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn

Woods Pool and sprayground, 33rd and "J" streets

The free sprayground at Trago Park, North 22nd and "U" streets will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Residents can buy pool passes, register for swimming lessons and other aquatic programs and find more information about the City pools at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

