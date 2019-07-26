Lincoln blaze caused an estimated $400,000 damage

Authorities say a fire that caused an estimated $400,000 damage to a Lincoln home Thursday afternoon has been traced to the laundry room.

The call came in to the Fire Department around 1 p.m. A home on Doecreek Circle, near 70th and Highway 2, was ablaze.

Two adults and one child live in the house.

Officials say that structural damage accounted for $300,000 of the loss while another $100,000 worth of the home's contents were destroyed.

Approximately 30 crew members with Lincoln Fire and Rescue were on scene. It took 30 to 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

There was no indication of any injuries.