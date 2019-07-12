Lincoln bicyclist critically hurt in collision with pickup truck

A Lincoln bicyclist was critically injured when he was hit by a pickup truck on Pioneers Boulevard near South Folsom Thursday evening.

The accident happened shortly before 7 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 69-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition for treatment of several leg fractures. The truck driver was not hurt.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the man driving the pickup and the bicyclist were both traveling west over a hill and the driver didn't see the man on the bike.