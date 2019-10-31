Lincoln attorney arrested for reportedly stealing $60K from vulnerable adult

Lincoln Police arrested a 47-year-old attorney for financial exploitation after she reportedly stole over $60,000 from a vulnerable adult.

According to LPD, in April 2018, DHHS reported the alleged financial exploitation of a vulnerable person to LPD.

In 2014, Christine Vanderford, 47, a Lincoln attorney, became the court-appointed guardian for a 33-year-old vulnerable adult.

According to police, investigators served a search warrant at Vanderford’s law office, processed financial evidence, and found she had stolen over $60,000 from the victim’s account.

On Thursday, Vanderford turned herself in to police and was arrested for exploitation of a vulnerable adult and felony theft by deception.

