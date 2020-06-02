Lincoln Target vandalized hours after peaceful protest Monday night

The majority of Monday night's protests in Lincoln remained peaceful. But after 11 p.m., things took a more destructive turn when a small group of people were seen making their way to Target.near 48th and R Streets.

The Target on 48th and R Streets was vandalized after a peaceful protest Monday night. (Source: KOLN)

That group is said to have gone eastbound down O Street, stopping traffic as they walked and when they got to Target, they started throwing things against the business' doors and windows. Vandals broke glass above the windows that were boarded up.

The Lincoln Police Department showed up in a matter of minutes clearing the crowd. Officers deployed tear gas in order to disperse the group.

A 10/11 NOW crew witnessed Lincoln Police making a arrests near 44th and O Streets around midnight. It's not clear if those arrests were made in connection to the vandalism at Target or if it was because of being out after the city-enacted curfew.