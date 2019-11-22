Lincoln Public Schools to purchase two high school sites

Lincoln Public Schools is eyeing two plots of land to purchase for the location of two new high schools.

LPS said in a release on Friday the two properties, one in northwest Lincoln and the other in southeast Lincoln, will be large enough to hold a high school and athletic complexes.

The property in northwest Lincoln is 118.6 acres and stretches from NW 48th Street to NW 56th Street and West Holdredge to West Vine. The land will cost roughly $5.8 million.

The land in the southeast portion of the city is 143.7 acres and sits east of 70th and Saltillo Road.

That land will cost roughly $3.6 million.

“For many years Lincoln Public Schools has had an established process that allows the school district to purchase land throughout Lincoln, positioning us for future growth,” said Liz Standish, associate superintendent for Business Affairs. “This is a time-tested process that has served us well as our city continues to grow and our student enrollment increases.”

As the LPS Community High School Task Force began its work in September 2017, staff at LPS began looking at sites that would be compatible with recommendations from both that task force and the more recent Superintendent Facility Advisory Committee.

“We knew this was on the Board’s radar for long-range planning so we got to work exploring numerous sites and working with Lincoln/Lancaster County Planning to evaluate their potential,” said Scott Wieskamp, LPS director of Operations.

The purchase of the land will be discussed at the next Lincoln Board of Education Meeting.