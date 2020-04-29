Lincoln Public Schools students getting free hotspot service

Lincoln Public Schools has announced it will pay $80,000 to provide Wi-Fi hotspots for students without internet access at home who are now having to learn remotely as schools have closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Lincoln Journal Star says the district is paying AT&T Mobility Holdings for the two months of data through 1,000 phones provided by the company at no cost.

LPS chief technology officer Kirk Langer says the phones will provide up to 100 gigabytes of data a month to allow students to access Google Classroom through their school-provided laptops.

The devices will be hooked up directly to laptops and won’t work on other devices or access any content not provided by the district.