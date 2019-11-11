Lincoln Pubic Schools changing course work to help ACT scoring

The Lincoln Public School system is changing its style of curriculum after the district saw a decrease in ACT scoring for the second straight year.

In 2017, the average ACT score was 20.7. This year, it is all the way down at 19.8.

The district said this is a result of a new law passed in 2017 requiring almost all juniors at Lincoln public schools to take the test.

LPS Superintendent of Instruction Matt Larson said, "Our curriculum department took action immediately to more tightly align the curriculum with the ACT expectations and standards."

Officials at EducationQuest said the decrease in scores was expected, but do expect them to go back up.

EducationQuest's Director of College Planning Les Monroe said, "Studies would show that yes the scores will rebound as students prepare."

Lincoln parent Cori Boesiger said both of her daughters took the ACT several times and believes all students should have to take it.

"I do think that's good because I'm sure there's a lot of kids who wouldn't take it," Boesiger said.

The new curriculum is working, according to Larson, as he said ACT scores for the current junior class have increased.

Almost all public school juniors will take the required test in April.