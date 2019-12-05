Lincoln Police warn of holiday scams after man loses $4,800

This holiday season, the Lincoln Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for scams.

This, after a Lincoln man said he lost $4,800 in a scam.

The 76-year-old told police he got a call from someone posing as a Microsoft employee, claiming the company overcharged his account.

The scammer got the man to buy gift cards totaling thousands of dollars, and then provided the codes over the phone.

Police said during the holidays, scammers are out in full force and to know neither law enforcement nor real businesses will ever call and ask for payment via giftcards.