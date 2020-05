On Thursday around 9 p.m., Lincoln Police noticed swastikas around the area of 17th and Holdrege, following a bike trail running along Antelope Creek.

The vandalism is believed to have been done within the past week.

Trees in Epworth Park near 1st and South were also vandalized with swastikas as well.

Anyone with information on either crime is asked to call Lincoln Police (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.