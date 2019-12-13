Lincoln Police recover stolen dog with the help of Ring doorbell

A woman is thanking Lincoln Police after they recovered her dog that was stolen from her porch Thursday afternoon.

A 51-year-old woman reported that her puppy, Timmy, had been taken off her porch while on a leash.

Through the course of the investigation, the officer learned that a neighbor had a Ring doorbell camera that captured the person responsible, a 17-year-old girl.

The officer was able to recover the dog and return it safely to its owner after a ride in a police cruiser. The juvenile was referred to the County Attorney for theft.