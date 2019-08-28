Lincoln Police officer transported to the hospital after assault

A Lincoln Police officer was transported to the hospital after the officer sustained significant injuries in an assault.

According to Lincoln Police, officers were called to 19th and G Streets just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday on a report of people doing drugs.

The officer observed a man walking away and instructed the man to stop. The man didn't comply with the officer's orders.

The officer caught up to the man near 21st and F Streets. Police said the officer tried to take the man into custody when the officer was elbowed in the face.

Police said the officer was transported to the hospital and treated for significant facial injuries. The officer has since been released from the hospital.

Other responding officers took the suspect into custody for first-degree assault of an officer. The suspect's name has not been released.