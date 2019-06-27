Lincoln Police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping

Lincoln Police said a woman tackled and kicked a man to stop him from taking her son in northeast Lincoln.

The incident happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. Wednesday while the woman was pushing her 2-year-old son in a stroller on Yellow Knife Drive near 80th Street.

The woman reported that an older, gold, Jeep-style SUV pulled up, a man got out and tried to remove the child from the stroller.

She said she believed the man was trying to kidnap her son so she fought with him. She said she bear-hugged, tackled and kicked the man.

During the struggle, the woman was thrown into a light pole but was unhurt.

The man got back into his vehicle and left.

Anyone with information should call the Lincoln Police Department at 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers 475-3600.