Lincoln Police are trying to track down the hit-and-run driver of pickup truck who seriously injured a pedestrian near 13th and M streets Friday morning.

The truck hit the victim at 10:22 a.m. and the driver kept going.

Police said the victim was hospitalized for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

If you have information on the incident you are asked to call police at 402 441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402 475-3600.