Lincoln Police investigating murder of teenager

Lincoln Police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. It happened on 7th Street south of Fletcher Avenue Sunday night and authorities say it was a homicide.

Officers were called to the scene at 10:04 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots. As officers were responding, police received additional information that a male had been shot and was in need of medical assistance.

Officers were sent to the Walgreen's parking lot at 14th and Superior and located the victim. CPR was started. The teen was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians are in the preliminary stages of the investigation trying to determine what led up to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call 402 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.