Lincoln Police identify man whose body was found on Saturday

An investigation continues into the death of a man whose body was found outside a home in north Lincoln.

Officers were called to the area of 27th and Old Dairy on Saturday evening. The call came in around 5:55 p.m. as a medical emergency.

Police said the man is 29-year-old Justin Hernandez, from Lincoln.

Investigators say his body was just outside the front door of a house. Hernandez did not live there but did live nearby.

Officers confirm Hernandez was wearing a ballistic vest when his body was found.

Police said an autopsy was completed and they are awaiting the results of the toxicology report. At this point, there is no indication of how the man died.

There are no obvious signs of foul play and police say they don't believe the case involves a threat to the public.