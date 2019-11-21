Lincoln Police identify man killed in traffic accident

Police have identified a man killed in a Capital City traffic accident Wednesday night as Donald Gropp, 75, of Lincoln.

According to an Accident Report, the 64-year-old driver of an SUV reported she was westbound on West O Street and approaching Northwest 14th Street shortly after 6:00 p.m. The driver said she did not see Gropp in the street until it was too late.

The driver reported she attempted to brake and swerve into the other lane but her vehicle hit Gropp’s powerchair.

Another witness reported he narrowly avoided hitting Gropp. The witness told police there was no way for the other driver to avoid hitting him.

First responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene but Gropp was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said Gropp was wearing dark-colored clothing and had no reflective or lighting equipment on the powerchair. He was not in a crosswalk at the time of the accident.

According to the Accident Report, the driver was not cited.