Lincoln Police cracking down on those riding bikes on downtown sidewalks

Lincoln Police are cracking down on bicycles on downtown sidewalks.

According to LPD, the department has increased an effort to prohibit bikes being ridden on sidewalks downtown.

LPD said the new enforcement project started earlier this week, and as of now, officers are just issuing tickets. However, citations will be given out eventually.

Police also said with a pilot program for electronic scooters coming to Lincoln in the coming months, driving those on the sidewalks in downtown Lincoln will also be prohibited.

