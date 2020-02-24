Electrical issue causes large fire in north Lincoln

A large fire broke out in the 7100 block of Whitewater Lane in north Lincoln just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

LFR crews battle a fire on Whitewater Lane in Lincoln on Sunday. (Photo Courtesy Cassie Ring)

The fire is believed to have originated in the attached garage of the home and was started by an electrical issue.

LFR said when crews arrived the house was fully engulfed, and houses on either side of it were damaged.

After 20 minutes the fire was under control.

The main house is a total loss, LFR said, and one of the houses next to it suffered $30,000 in damage, while the other suffered $5,000 in damage.

According to LFR, there were no injuries to anyone at the home, but a firefighter did suffer minor injuries.

How the injury was sustained is not known at this time.