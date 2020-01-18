Lincoln Corrections reports missing inmate Friday

An inmate at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln has been reported missing after reporting to his fulltime job outside the facility and not returning.

Jamie Bear is serving a two-year sentence for charges out of Madison County that include possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, and obstruction of an officer. He was excepted to be released on April 28, 2020, according to a release.

Bear is a 34-years-old, 5'10", and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Bear's whereabouts is urged to contact authorities.