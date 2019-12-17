Lincoln City Council passes ordinance change banning vaping in businesses

The Lincoln City Council has passed an ordinance changing the landscape of vaping in the Capital City.

The council approved the new vaping ordinance at a meeting on Monday, 7-0.

Under the ordinance change, vaping will not be allowed in places like restaurants, bars and businesses, the same law that currently applies to cigarettes.

The measure goes into effect in two weeks. Its something vape shop owners fought hard against but now they might have a chance to change it again.

The change also bans vaping in the 16 vape shops that have lounges around Lincoln. Council member Roy Christensen tried to pass an amendment giving them 60 days before implementing the change, enough time to create legal framework for exemption.

"Two weeks to adapt a business model is pretty abrupt this would allow them time to adapt," said Christensen. "It would also give them a chance to come forward to propose a license for their business."

The city attorney says that while the amendment did not pass today, that does not mean that these businesses couldn't seek exemption down the road.

"The urgency really is in their court if they wanna make a change quickly and they think they can justify it," said Jeff Kirkpatrick. "They can come to you or somebody else on the council and you can put it on the agenda."

Last Monday, many health officials testified for the change, citing concerns about non-regulation and second-hand smoke.

“Businesses are looking at you and asking for you to look at this as a favorable ordinance,” said Lisa Henning with the Nebraska Safety Council. “To put them in a position that they can rely on the city to say it’s against the law, we're gonna back it.”

A majority of those in opposition to the change come from the vaping industry, either shop owners or patrons. They say vaping is a healthier alternative.

“Tobacco you smoke a burning combustible material that puts 8,000 chemicals into your system,” said Tim Bone the Director of Operations for Alohma Vapors at last Monday’s meeting. “Vaping uses a solution of nicotine that occurs naturally.”