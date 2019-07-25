Lincoln Children's Zoo announces new Zoo Lights event

Thursday, Lincoln Children's Zoo announced Zoo Lights Powered by LES, a holiday light show coming to the zoo this November and December. Zoo President, John Chapo and LES CEO, Kevin Wailes were joined by Santa Claus at the entrance of the zoo to make the special announcement. The new event will be one of the largest holiday light shows in the Midwest and feature over 250,000 LED lights.

Lincoln Children's Zoo President John Chapo and Santa announce details of the new Zoo Lights event. (Source: KOLN)

"We have a tradition connecting children and adults with nature while creating life-long memories. Zoo Lights will continue that tradition by providing a destination for thousands of Nebraskans to visit their Lincoln Children's Zoo and celebrate the holidays. We are proud to host this community event in partnership with LES," Zoo President & CEO, John Chapo said.

"As a public power entity, we are proud to partner with the Lincoln Children's Zoo," said Kevin Wailes, LES CEO. "Zoo Lights will be powered completely by LED lights, supporting our community's focus on sustainability."

Zoo Lights Powered by LES will run late November through December on a nightly basis. This is special ticketed event that will help support the zoo and animals through the winter months. More information on the event will be available in the coming months.

Zoo Lights Powered by LES Facts

- Nov. - Dec. 2019

- Nightly ticketed event

- Will cover the expansion of the zoo and part of the original zoo

- Over 250,000 lights (one of only a few zoos in the country to

have all led lights)

- One of the largest light shows in the Midwest

- 34' decorated tree with lights

- 40' light tree that will dance to music

- 30' light walk through light tunnel

- Over 1 mile of pathway led lights

- More than 5,000 feet of extension cords

- Over 30 illuminated animal photo opportunities

- Illuminated animal silhouettes

- Tree canopy light walk

- Holiday train ride with lights

- Hot cocoa and specialty food

- Exclusive zoo lights merchandise

Watch the full announcement in the video player above.

10/11 is excited to be the official TV partner of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, and the Zoo Lights event.