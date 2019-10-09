Lincoln Chick-fil-A shooting: Social media accounts with suspect name shed light on last days

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Wednesday that digital evidence had been seized at the home of Joseph Cimino, 48, the man police say went on a rampage at a South Lincoln Chick-fil-A on Tuesday afternoon before he was shot and killed.

"Investigators served a search warrant at Cimino's Lincoln home," Bliemeister said. "They seized digital evidence and will be processing and analyzing the evidence. At this time, we have not discovered any evidence to support a premeditated motive."

That digital evidence could include social media accounts.

10/11 Now found a Twitter account under the name Joseph Francis Cimino, that shows a location of Lincoln, Neb.

The account was created Tuesday morning, and between 12:20 a.m., when the first tweet was sent out, and 5:38 a.m. when the last was published, the person who appears to be Cimino tweeted 401 times.

One of the tweets, which was sent at 5:21 a.m. said: "You can't win. I regret nothing. It's just an f-ing chicken sandwich."

Cimino can be heard yelling a similar phrase in a witness video of the incident.

The Twitter account also links to a Youtube channel. On the channel, a man identifies himself as Joseph Francis Cimino.

There are nine videos that were posted on Wednesday, Oct. 2, in which the man who said he's Cimino shares his story.

Police said any social media accounts of Cimino's will come up in their investigation, which is ongoing.

Police are crediting bystanders with potentially saving lives at Chick-Fil-A yesterday afternoon after police said 48-year-old Joseph Cimino went on a rampage.

Police said Cimino, who had lived in Lincoln for less than six months, became angry over his food order and started yelling and throwing food and trays.

That's when others stepped in.

"Despite a very tragic incident, I know there were actions on the part of employees and patrons that undoubtedly prevented additional tragedy," Bliemeister said.

Police said when Cimino — who had a stun gun and was making threatening gestures — couldn't be stopped, BNSF Special Agent Christopher Hall pulled the trigger, fatally wounding him.

Cimino died after Hall and paramedics attempted to save his life.