Lincoln Chick-fil-A shooting: Restaurant plans to reopen drive-thru Thursday

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe senior special agent shot and killed a Lincoln man who drove his truck into a South Lincoln Chick-fil-A on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, according to Lincoln Police. (KOLN)
Wed 6:22 PM, Oct 09, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- A day after a man was shot and killed at a Chick-fil-A at the Southpointe Pavilions, the restaurant near 27th and Pine Lake Road has announced plans to re-open its drive-thru tomorrow morning.

The man, identified as 48-year-old Joseph Cimino, was shot dead after causing a disturbance inside the restaurant, near 27th and Pine Lake Road, being escorted out and driving his truck through the west side of the restaurant.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe Special Agent was on scene and eventually fired his gun, killing Cimino.

The restaurant plans to open up its drive-thru window tomorrow at 6 a.m.

 