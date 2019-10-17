Lincoln Chick-fil-A reopens dining room 9 days after shooting

Chick-fil-A at SouthPointe Pavilions has reopened its dining room for customers, nine days after a man drove through the building and was shot and killed by Burlington Northern Sante Fe Special Agent.

"Our dining room is now open! Thank you for your patience and we look forward to serving you very soon," the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

On October 8, 48-year-old Joseph Cimino was shot dead after causing a disturbance inside the restaurant, near 27th and Pine Lake Road. He was escorted out, then drove his truck through the west side of the restaurant, according to Lincoln Police.

A Burlington Northern Sante Fe Special Agent, Christopher Hall, was on scene and fired his gun, killing Cimino.

The drive-thru opened the day after the incident took place.