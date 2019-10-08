Lincoln Chick-fil-A incident: Man who drove truck into restaurant shot dead by BNSF agent

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe Senior Special Agent shot and killed a Lincoln man who drove his truck into a South Lincoln Chick-fil-A on Tuesday, police said.

This image was pulled from a video taken moments after Lincoln Police say a Lincoln man drove his truck into a South Lincoln Chick-fil-A on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (KOLN)

According to Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, a disgruntled customer caused a disturbance inside the restaurant at 27th and Pine Lake Road just after 1 p.m. and was escorted out.

That same man climbed into his truck and drove backwards through the west side of the restaurant.

Several employees and patrons of the restaurant began to flee.

“I just saw the employees running out of the building and crying, I wasn’t sure what was going on,” said Aivree Chambers, a witness who was at a nearby Taco Bell. “...I’m a nurse, and I asked if there was anything I could do to help. They said there wasn’t anything actively going on in this situation and that everyone was safe.”

The man got out and continued causing a disturbance, and made threatening statements to the uniformed officer, who also noticed he had an additional weapon.

Police said that weapon was not a firearm.

The Special Agent shot the man causing the disturbance and he died on scene. The shooting happened outside the restaurant, according to police. When Lincoln Police arrived, the BNSF agent was performing CPR.

Police said Tuesday that the investigation was ongoing, but there was no threat to the public.

No information available indicated the man who caused the disturbance and was killed had ties to Chick-fil-A, police said.