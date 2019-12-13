Lincoln Bishop James Conley takes medical leave of absence

Bishop James Conley is taking a medical leave of absence from his position as Bishop of Lincoln, effective immediately.

According to a news release issued Friday the decision is "due to serious medical issues," and the temporary leave has been granted.

Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop George Lucas of Omaha to serve as apostolic administrator during the leave.

Bishop Conley says the leave was requested to deal with depression and anxiety. “My doctors have directed me to take a leave of absence for medical and psychological treatment, and to get some much-needed rest," he wrote.

Archbishop Lucas said Friday, “I offer my full support to Bishop Conley as he steps away from the Diocese of Lincoln to focus on his personal health and well-being."

Bishop Conley has requested privacy during his leave.

Prayers and letters can be conveyed to the bishop via:

