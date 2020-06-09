Limited lodging soon available for Nebraska's State Parks

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announces that limited overnight lodging in park cabins will begin June 18. They say they will continue to protect staff from COVID-19.

Any cabins not reserved will be available for rent beginning June 18. The available days to rent are Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sunday checkouts. A minimum of a 2-night stay will be required for new reservations.

If you have an existing reservation, Parks staff will contact you.

According to the release, there will also be no early arrivals or late checkouts aloud.

Sunday through Wednesday the cabins will be cleaned.

The Parks will evaluate the procedures in mid-July.

More details can be found on the Nebraska Game and Parks website.