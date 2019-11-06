Lime Scooters to hold safety event for first-time riders

Lime Scooters is hosting a "First Ride" safety event for first-time scooter users to promote proper riding and parking on Thursday, Nov. 7.

“As we work to bring new mobility options to communities across the globe, the safety of our riders remains our top priority,” said Rachel Skrovina, Operations Manager. “The first Ride was designed to ensure Lime riders have the tools and knowledge they need to get around efficiently—and above all—safely.”

According to a release from Lime, first-time riders are more susceptible to injuries due to lack of experience.

The company hopes to build safe riding habits by initiating two training programs for first-time riders. An in-app tutorial will be available to go over basic safety tips and how-to instructions regarding the scooters. First Ride safety events will also be available for in-person training and safety information.

The event on Thursday will be held across the street from the Scott Conference Center on campus from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.