Lightning from morning storm jolts Bellevue neighborhood

A Bellevue homeowner had a rough wake-up call Friday morning as storms rumbled through the metro.

There were no injuries but there’s some clean-up needed after lightning hit their house.

The boom shook the area of South 45th Avenue near Glenmorrie Drive.

The lightning started a fire in the attic of the home but it also traveled through a pipe and set fire to a neighbor's fence.

The neighbor tells us she heard a loud crash and saw the lights flash outside. Several items toppled off the shelves.

The fire in the original home was quickly knocked-down so damage was minimal.

