Lift program helps potential homebuyers get down payment assistance

Hundreds of people hoping to buy a home got some free money to help with the down payment Friday.

Wells Fargo is working together with NeighborWorks America and Family Housing Advisory Services to help people to become homeowners with payment assistance grants.

Many times it’s the lack of a down payment that prevents people from buying a home. Dillion Luke was thinking about buying one.

“We were just kind of dipping our toes in the market, feeling it out. Maybe we can buy something, maybe we can’t. I don’t really know. It’s a lot of money going into this: down payment, closing costs.”

Dillon was one of hundreds of people applying for grants through the Neighborhood Lift Program. The program offers up to $15,000 in down payment assistance dollars for military, first responders and teachers.

Dillion is a teacher. The money from the Lift Program helped make the decision to buy a home.

“Not really sure if we were comfortable with it or not. As soon as we found out about this it freed us up to just dive into this comfortably and feel 100 percent confident in this going forward. So it was definitely the difference in the ability to say, ‘yes where ready.’”

Grant money totaling $3.9 million is available for Sarpy and Douglas County residents. Wells Fargo officials said the program’s purpose is in its name.

Kirk Kellner, with Wells Fargo, said, “It’s Neighborhood Lift so we’re lifting the neighborhood. You’re not going to see a strong bank in a weak community. We want to do everything we can to help the Omaha community to get stronger and stronger. We feel one of the most important things is home ownership. We’re coming in here trying to help somewhere between 175 to 200 families get into homes they wouldn’t be able to because they didn’t have the down payment.”

Homebuyers who received a Lift grant do have other financing options they don’t have to finance their home through Wells Fargo.

The Lift program launched in 2012. The programs have combined to help more than 21,000 people across the country to become homeowners.