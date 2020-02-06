Life under coronavirus quarantine: Boxing, chalk art and waiting

Hundreds of Americans being evacuated from China over a viral outbreak will be quarantined in Texas and Nebraska.

Officials said Thursday that 70 Americans will be flown into Omaha and quarantined at a nearby Nebraska National Guard training base. In Texas, Lackland Air Force Base was preparing to quarantine as many as 250 people who could arrive soon as Friday.

Officials in both Texas and Nebraska said that all of the evacuees should be healthy when they arrive from Wuhan, China, the center of the new coronavirus outbreak. They will be quarantined for 14 days and monitored closely for any signs of illness.

Life under coronavirus quarantine

At a military base in Riverside, Calif., the nearly 200 Americans evacuated out of a Chinese city over the viral outbreak have been jogging together, taking classes and eating pizza at a Super Bowl party.

The cluster of U.S. consular officials, business people and families with children was the first placed under a 14-day federal quarantine order over the new virus. They have formed their own community on the March Air Reserve Base in Southern California and have been keeping busy by setting up activities and holding daily “town hall” meetings to discuss their situation.