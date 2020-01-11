Licensing due March 15 for pets in Douglas, Sarpy counties

Many pet owners around the Omaha-metro area have received the notice: You have about two months to get your pets licensed.

A new year brings new pet licensing notifications, reminding owners of cats, dogs, and potbellied pigs in Omaha and in Sarpy County to register their pets by March 15.

To check this "to-do" item off your list, visit the pet owner's tab on the Nebraska Humane Society website; or drop by 8929 Fort St. this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pam Wise of NHS highlighted reasons this registration is needed:



Omaha and Sarpy counties use those fees to help pay for the animal control services they contract with us to provide.

It keeps a database of pets in the metro so city officials know how many and where they are.

The requirement for updated rabies vaccinations — which is common nationwide — has helped nearly eradicate instances of rabies among domesticated pets in the US.

It can establish ownership and provide another form of identification should your pet become lost.

It's the law in the metro municipalities to license each year by March 15.

It's easy to do! Fill out the form, update your shot records, and send it back in.

And don't forget: If your pet's vaccinations need to be updated, be sure to do so before the March 15 deadline. Many area veterinarians will also license for you when you do that, Wise said.