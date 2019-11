Authorities say a woman died at a hospital after her minivan rammed the rear of a trailer in Dawson County.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. Friday, about a mile east of Lexington.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office says the minivan was eastbound on U.S. Highway 30 when it struck the trailer as the trailer slowed to turn north onto a county road.

The minivan driver's been identified as 65-year-old Adelia Morales-Lopez, who lived in Lexington.