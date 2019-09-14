Let the cat facts guide you to your new pet

Here’s your chance to track down the cat’s meow and the cat that goes with it.

The Nebraska Humane Society has had a lot of dogs and cats come in over the summer and they’ve been able to place a lot of them but more keep coming in. In order to make room, the NHS has dog and cat sales going on.

On the cat side of the ledger, here are some fun facts to help you sort through your pet needs.

Cats are true athletes:



A cat, at its peak age and athleticism, can jump seven times its height.

Cats have five toes on their front paws but only 4 toes on each back paw

While an adult cat can run about 12 miles per hour, he can sprint at nearly 30 mph

Cats have better memories than dogs



Tests conducted by the University of Michigan concluded that while a dog's short term memory lasts about five minutes, a cat's can last as long as 16 hours - exceeding monkeys and orangutans.

Team Cat vs. Team Dog



Cats have about 100 vocal sounds

Dogs have just 10 vocal sounds

Cats have scratchy tongues lined with tiny backward hooks. Those hooks better hold onto prey.

And a cat's nose pad has ridges in a unique pattern. No two are exactly alike. So your cat’s nose print is like your fingerprint.

Cats are fascinating, athletic and lots of fun. If you're looking for an adult cat, they are currently free adoptions. Kittens are two for one and their adoption fees are lower too.