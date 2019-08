Leslie Jones won't return to "Saturday Night Live" this fall, according to sources close to the situation.

Jones has been on SNL since 2014. She was 47-years-old at the time, making her the oldest person to join the cast.

Her addition also marked the first time there was more than one female black cast member.

While there are rumors fellow castmate Kate McKinnon may also leave, sources now say she plans to stay on board.

“SNL” returns with new episodes Sept. 28.