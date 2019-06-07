Lesbian couple attacked on London bus for refusing to kiss

Metropolitan police arrested four male teens for their alleged involvement in an attack on a lesbian couple that refused to kiss on a London bus.

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after two women were attacked and robbed on a London bus. (Source: CNN)

The attack left 28-year-old Melania Geymonat, from Uruguay, and her American girlfriend, Chris, bloodied and hospitalized, Sky News reported.

Geymonat detailed the attack in a graphic Facebook post. She said she and Chris were returning to Chris’ home in Camden Town after enjoying a night out on May 30.

The couple went to the upper deck of a bus and thought they were alone.

“We must have kissed or something because these guys came after us,” she wrote.

Geymonat said the suspects behaved like “hooligans,” describing sexual positions and demanding that she and Chris kiss so they could enjoy watching.

Geymonat thought she could diffuse the situation with humor, but the harassment didn’t end.

Chris pretended to be ill. Even so, the harassment continued.

Geymonat said they appeared to become more and more enthusiastic, at one point even throwing coins at the couple.

“The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them. On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up,” Geymonat recalled. “The next thing I know is I’m being punched. I got dizzy at the sight of my blood and fell back.”

The bus came to a stop. Police arrived, but not in time to catch the suspects, who bolted after the attack.

“Our stuff was stolen as well. I don’t know yet if my nose is broken, and I haven’t been able to go back to work, but what upsets me the most is that VIOLENCE HAS BECOME A COMMON THING, that sometimes it’s necessary to see a woman bleeding after having been punched to feel some kind of impact,” Geymonat stressed.

Investigators said the teens were between 15 and 18 years old. They face charges for suspicion of robbery and aggravated grievous bodily harm.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cox told local media investigators are reviewing CCTV video of the attack and asked witnesses to come forward.

“A number of active inquiries are in hand to trace other individuals suspected to have been involved in the incident,” Cox said. "Lots of people will understandably be outraged by this attack.

Count Prime Minister Theresa May among the outraged. She told the BBC the attack was sickening and her thoughts are with the couple.

“Nobody should ever have to hide who they are or who they love and we must work together to eradicate unacceptable violence towards the LGBT community,” May said.

Geymonat is tired of living with attacks on the LGBTQ community. She said she has gay friends who have been beaten up “just because.”

“We have to endure verbal harassment AND CHAUVINIST, MISOGYNISTIC AND HOMOPHOBIC VIOLENCE because when you stand up for yourself, s--t like this happens,” she explained. “I just hope that in June, Pride Month, stuff like this can be spoken out loudly so they STOP HAPPENING!”

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.