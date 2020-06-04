Legion season provides new and final opportunities for Westside

Playing in summer legion baseball games means two things for the Westside baseball team: Their 12 seniors will get a final chance in high school and Otis Seals can finally take over as head coach.

Players warm up for a practice on the Omaha Westside baseball field on Thursday, 6/4/20. (Rex Smith)

Seals has been a Westside assistant for a decade and before that, he played for the school as well.

He replaces legendary coach Bob Greco following his retirement.

“I played for Coach Greco and then coached for him for a long time, and so, when you get to know somebody like that who’s kind of a personal mentor, hero of yours, you just feel like they’re going to coach forever. It’s been a lot different without him out here and I don’t feel like it’s fully sunk in yet," Seals said.

He's happy to lead and he's happy for the senior who get to put on the KB Building Services uniforms and play with their Westside teammates again.

“It feels great, you know, when we talked the last time I think I said that no one was sure if we’d have a summer but we were hoping to just so the kids had a chance to come out here and compete, and here we are. So, I’m glad we’re here,” Seals said.

Of the 12 seniors, only three plan to play in college.

One of them is Harrison Kreiling, who is set to play at UNO.

He said having live games to get him ready for the fall will be beneficial.

“I think I speak for a lot of them that we didn’t really sleep the night before. I mean, we were all excited to get out on the field again and play with our teammates again," Kreiling said.

Kreiling is really happy for his fellow seniors, like David Goodwin, who will be playing their final games this summer.

“Just being able to get a schedule up and have somewhat of a state means a lot,” Goodwin said. “Yeah, just to play that one last season with all my friends is tremendous just to say the least.”

Games can officially begin on June 18.