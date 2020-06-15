Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park opens viewing areas

The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska is opening up more areas for visitors Monday.

It was a drive-thru only experience due to the coronavirus until today.

The Wildlife Park now announces that guests can leave their vehicles to explore.

The Bison Overlook, the Pelican Wetlands Overlook, the Eagle Aviary, the Prairie Dog Viewing, the Pawnee Creek Food Trailer, and the base deck of the Crane Meadow Viewing Tower will all be open beginning today.

In addition to the viewing areas, the Visitor Center is open for concessions and retail with capacity at 25 guests at a time. Campouts and Family programs are also scheduled to begin with restrictions.

The Nature Play area and the Hands-on Coral will be closed.

Pawprints have been added to communicate social distancing in high-traffic areas and multiple sanitizing stations will be available.

Enhanced cleaning is a top priority for the Wildlife Park and they encourage guests to wear a mask, according to the release.

Ticket information and additional details can be found on the park's website.