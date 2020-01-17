Leavenworth murder trial postponed after new evidence found

A 32-year-old Leavenworth man's murder trial in the Christmas 2017 death of a Kansas City man has been postponed.

Ramaun Johnson was scheduled to go to trial Jan. 27 on a felony murder charge but a request for a continuance was granted Wednesday. Johnson is charged in the death of Shavar Walker of Kansas City who was shot outside a Leavenworth apartment complex.

Prosecutors are not necessarily alleging that Johnson shot Walker, but that he was involved in a drug deal that led to Walker's death.

Johnson's attorney said Wednesday a possible co-defendant has been identified but the person has not been charged.