Learn to conduct prescribed burns safely

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- Workshops have been scheduled across the state on completing safe and effective prescribed fires.

No experience is required.

The workshops are scheduled to run:

  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Red Cloud Community Center
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln’s Lancaster County University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Thedford’s Upper Loup Natural Resources District office
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 21 at Scottsbluff’s North Platte NRD
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 23 at Norfolk’s Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center

More information is available at NebraskaPF.com; or call 308-850-8395 to register.

 