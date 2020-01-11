Learn to conduct prescribed burns safely

Workshops have been scheduled across the state on completing safe and effective prescribed fires.

No experience is required.

The workshops are scheduled to run:



9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Red Cloud Community Center

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln’s Lancaster County University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Thedford’s Upper Loup Natural Resources District office

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 21 at Scottsbluff’s North Platte NRD

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 23 at Norfolk’s Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center

More information is available at NebraskaPF.com; or call 308-850-8395 to register.