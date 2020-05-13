‘Lean on Me’: Husky howls with his health care human

DENVER (Gray News) – As the old Bill Withers song says, “We all need somebody to lean on.”

Health care worker Tate Hegstrom gets plenty of help from his dog Kovu as he sings the 1972 classic “Lean on Me” in a video on his Instagram account. (Source: @kovu.sings)

It’s especially true during a pandemic.

Health care worker Tate Hegstrom gets plenty of help from his dog Kovu as he sings the 1972 classic “Lean on Me” in a video on the Instagram account @kovu.sings.

The husky throws his head back and howls for nearly all of the 32-second clip.

Hegstrom works as an administrative resident at HealthONE, the largest health care system in metro Denver.

Apparently, Kovu just likes to howl.

“Ha ha, yes, loves it!” Hegstrom’s wife Emily said.

Another video on the account shows the hound “singing,” accompanied only by guitar.

“Singing along to a slow song—I’m a dog of many talents,” the post says.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.