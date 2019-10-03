Leaky apartment frustrating an Omaha tenant

The recent heavy rain has an Omaha apartment tenant frustrated and concerned.

The problem isn’t about flooding below, but leaks from above.

Kitchenware sits in Tiffany Gilreath’s living room at a Southwest Omaha apartment.

“I don’t want it to rain in my apartment anymore,” said Gilreath.

Pieces of falling plaster have Gilreath worried about a ceiling collapse.

“That’s why the couch is rearranged, I don’t want to sit here,” said Gilreath

She says the rain has dropped in before and there have been four ceiling leak complaints sent to the landlord.

“My main concern is mold,” said Gilreath

The landlord for Seldin Properties tells 6 On Your Side that Gilreath’s building is a top priority for a new roof. Seldin has also offered fans for drying the carpet and another apartment inside the building.

“You want me to move, I want you to move me and I want cheaper rent. Why? Because that’s what I deserve after five months of this,” said Gilreath.

Seldin will provide a temporary rent reduction and moving expenses, though Tiffany wants to include packing because the couple has poured a lot of money into making the apartment home.

“I have things that make it my home and there’s so much I will have to move,” said Gilreath.

Saturday the couple will meet with Seldin staff and decide whether to move or live with roofing repairs. Work will take about a month. Seldin apologizes for the delay in getting started but contractors have been busy.

