Lead cleanup gets Omaha partially dropped from EPA priorities list

An Environmental Protection Agency Superfund site in Omaha has shown enough improvement to be partially deleted from the EPA's list of national priorities.

The Omaha Lead Site, which had initially included approximately 14,000 eastern Omaha properties with high lead levels, is one of two sites in Nebraska winning partial deletion. The other is the Cleburn Street Well Site in Grand Island.

According to an EPA news release, the Agency deletes sites or parts of sites from its National Priorities List, "when no further cleanup is required to protect human health or the environment."

EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford is quoted in the news release as saying, “One of the primary goals of the Superfund program is to return sites to productive reuse for their communities. With these sites cleaned up and deleted from the National Priorities List, communities and developers know they are ready for reuse while remaining protective of human health and the environment.”

Two sites in Iowa are also on the deletion list. The Electro-Coatings Inc. Site in Cedar Rapids has been completely deleted and the Shaw Avenue Dump Site in Charles City has been partially deleted.