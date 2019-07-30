Lawmakers protest Trump’s Williamsburg visit with event to mark ‘evolution of African Americans’

Several lawmakers are holding an event Tuesday to mark the “400-year evolution of African Americans” in the U.S.

"We dare not abandon this historic commemoration which represents the very essence of who we are and our invaluable contributions to the creation of this country. Our hearts are full of pride, because we know that out of the seemingly unsurmountable struggles we have endured, we have produced greatness,” said Delegate Delores McQuinn in a press release.

The event is a direct response to President Donald Trump’s visit to Williamsburg to mark the 400th anniversary of Jamestown.

Among those in attendance at the event, which will be at 10:30 a.m. at Lumpkin’s Jail Site in Richmond, is Mayor Levar Stoney, who stepped down last week from the Jamestown event’s planning committee when an invite was extended to the president.

"A president who labels those who disagree with him as un-American and ignorantly advocates for duly elected congresswomen, all United States citizens of color, to be sent back to their countries of origin has no place at this commemorative gathering in our Commonwealth this weekend,” Stoney said in a resignation letter.

The event will be followed by a walk to the Main Street Station to view the “Unbound Exhibition."

