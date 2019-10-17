Lawmakers look to improve juvenile justice in Nebraska

Lawmakers are trying to figure out the best way to rehabilitate troubled youngsters in Nebraska, Thursday they hit the road to Metro Community College.

Legislature’s Judiciary Committee held a hearing at the South Omaha Metro Community College to talk about juvenile justice.

For three hours the committee listened to testimony ranging from truancy to detention. Some of the most powerful testimony came from the young people who had been in the system as a child.

By and large, they urged the state to limit and ban the use of solitary confinement.

“I’d been on that multiple times. The longest was 11-days straight. I had no contact. I ate in my room. I slept in my room. They took my bed. I just had four walls,” said Josh Reed from Omaha, and the mayor of Boys Town.

Last year, there were nearly 2,700 young people who were put in solitary confinement in Nebraska. The issue will be one of many juvenile issues that will come before lawmakers when they reconvene in January.

