Lawmakers look to improve access to safe drinking water in schools

A bill to make sure new schools build enough drinking fountains and offer water filling stations surfaced at the state capitol today. For one testifier, the issue goes much deeper.

We're talking safe and available drinking water here at the state capitol in Lincoln. Without it, we cannot function. It's even more important at schools.

One Nebraska mom, Lisa Eisenmenger who sounded the alarms about the safety of her community's drinking water and the harm she felt it was doing to her son came to Lincoln today to share her story with lawmakers to in a way, keep what happened to her son from happening again.

This is what the water from the tap looked like last fall in West Point, Nebraska.

300 micrograms per liter of manganese in our drinking water can affect the central nervous system for infants.

Her water tested at three times that and her son Colin was having trouble zipping his jacket and walking, all things he had mastered.

Two weeks after he quit drinking the city water he began to get his personality and skills back.

"I hope lawmakers realize what happens when we don't have bare minimum policies. Nebraskans are good, smart people who make ethical decisions, and are accountable for our actions. But when you don't have a bare minimum or a policy in place, people get hurt,” said Eisenmenger.

Because of what happened in West Point, the state health department wants to test all city systems in the state. And this mother plans to keep the pressure on the decision-makers.

