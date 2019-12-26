Law enforcement turning to more specialty dogs to help solve crimes

Turning to man's best friend to fight crime. Over the last decade, the use of specialty dogs has grown in use through the metro.

This is Cheque, he's one of the newest k9 additions to Sarpy County.

He's a certified narcotics detector. He's certified in heroin, meth, and coke. He also is patrol certified so he defends the handler.

His handler is Amanda Illuzi. She's been with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office for 13-years. She's been a k9 handler for 9 and has had a front-row seat as k9 popularity within departments has grown.

“I’ve seen a lot of things evolve over time, not just the training with these guys but it seems we are asking them to do so much more than we were 9 years ago,” said Illuzi.

Another new addition to Sarpy County is Quinn, Bellevue's digital detection k9. Quinn sniffs out devices like thumb drives that may have child porn on it.

“It's amazing what you can teach these dogs to do,” said Illuzi.

This is Alley, the Omaha Fire Department’s yellow lab that is an arson dog. She can detect any evidence of an accelerant that may have been used to start a fire.

But that is just a small portion of what these dogs can do. Officer safety is another big part k9 , Tye, with OPD captured a suspect in a police pursuit last year.

The Sarpy county sheriff's office says the national trend is moving to use more Belgium Malinois instead of German Shepherds in the field.

