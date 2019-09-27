Law enforcement to raise money for breast cancer

You may notice something a little different when you see a police officer in the next few days.

Law enforcement agencies across the state are gearing up for the Pink Patch Project.

All of October, officers will be switching out their normal patches for pink ones.

It’s all in an effort to raise money for breast cancer research and prevention. This year there’s a record number of agencies raising awareness.

The daughter of an OPD officer that lost her life to breast cancer in 2005 says it’s awesome to see so many agencies stepping up for the cause.

“Every year it gets bigger and I think cancer affects so many different people and law enforcement agencies tend to be pretty competitive by nature and I think that this is a really awesome collaborative because it’s not so much the competition but coming together to make a big impact for cancer charities across the state,” said Brandi Preston, founder of Hereditary Cancer Foundation.

All 26 agencies are selling those pink patches throughout the month and all the money will go to non-profits.

